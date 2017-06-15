Laura Bryer Joins Art Collector Maine As Manager Of The Portland Art Gallery.
Art Collector Maine-a Maine Media Collective affiliated company-announced today the hiring of Laura Bryer as the new manager of the company's Portland Art Gallery. In her role Bryer, who spent the last ten years growing Seal It Insulation Systems into a $2 million per year business, will use her experience developing new systems and processes to streamline operations at this growing Old Port gallery.
