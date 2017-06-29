Late-night budget deal aims to dodge Maine government shutdown
Barely a day away from a government shutdown, a special six-person budget committee recommended a two-year state spending plan to the Legislature late Thursday, setting up a scramble to wrangle two-thirds support and a showdown with Gov. Paul LePage. The deal, which has a bottom line of $7.1 billion, appears to be the state's only hope of avoiding a shutdown, but it's full of pitfalls that could repel some Republicans and Democrats in what promises to be a dramatic set of votes on Friday.
