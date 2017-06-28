LaPage to tourists: Maine government ...

LaPage to tourists: Maine government may shut down, but parks won't

Read more: Boston.com

Governor Paul LePage predicted Tuesday that parts of state government will shut down this weekend because of a lack of a new state budget, but assured tourists that state parks will remain open on the weekend before July Fourth. The governor added to worries of the first state government shutdown in quarter century with both his unnerving prediction and his declaration that ''the future of Maine is worth shutting it down.'

Chicago, IL

