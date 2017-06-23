How Maine reached the brink of a government shutdown

AUGUSTA, Maine - If Maine does not enact a two-year state budget within the next week , state government will have no money to operate, triggering a shutdown that could leave thousands of workers without pay and abruptly curtail all state services but the ones Gov. Paul LePage deems essential. A high-stakes political conflict involving legislative leaders, LePage and, to a lesser extent, backbench lawmakers whose votes will be needed to enact the budget as an emergency measure is entering its endgame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.