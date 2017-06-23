How Maine reached the brink of a gove...

How Maine reached the brink of a government shutdown

AUGUSTA, Maine - If Maine does not enact a two-year state budget within the next week , state government will have no money to operate, triggering a shutdown that could leave thousands of workers without pay and abruptly curtail all state services but the ones Gov. Paul LePage deems essential. A high-stakes political conflict involving legislative leaders, LePage and, to a lesser extent, backbench lawmakers whose votes will be needed to enact the budget as an emergency measure is entering its endgame.

