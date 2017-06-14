House GOP leader: Special Maine budget panel 'doomed to fail'
The committee that is supposed to find a path out of the budget impasse in Augusta is "too little, too late," according to House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, R-Newport, who said the panel is "doomed to fail." with the ambitious goal of finding a budget compromise in time for the Legislature to enact it and send it to Gov. Paul LePage by Friday afternoon.
