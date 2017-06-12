Homeland Security agrees to extension of Real Id compliance period for Maine
AUGUSTA – The Department of Homeland Security has granted an extension of the State of Maine's REAL ID Act compliance period, which will allow federal agencies to accept driver's licenses and identification cards from Maine. The Department of Homeland Security notified the Department of the Secretary of State today that DHS has granted the State's request for an extension until Oct. 10, 2017.
