Here's who benefits least and most in Maine under the Senate health bill
If you're a 60-year-old in Maine, you'll pay higher health insurance premiums on the marketplace if the U.S. Senate's plan to replace Obamacare passes, no matter where in the state you live or how much you make. But you're in for an eye-popping $15,900 increase in annual premiums if you earn $50,000 at that age and you live in Aroostook, Washington, or Hancock counties.
