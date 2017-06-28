Here's who benefits least and most in...

Here's who benefits least and most in Maine under the Senate health bill

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

If you're a 60-year-old in Maine, you'll pay higher health insurance premiums on the marketplace if the U.S. Senate's plan to replace Obamacare passes, no matter where in the state you live or how much you make. But you're in for an eye-popping $15,900 increase in annual premiums if you earn $50,000 at that age and you live in Aroostook, Washington, or Hancock counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril 8 hr longtail 1
News Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a... Mon longtail 1
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Jun 20 longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May '17 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,569 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC