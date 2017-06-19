Here are the top places to eat in Mai...

Here are the top places to eat in Maine according to this national foodie site

5 hrs ago

Is McLoons Lobster in South Thomaston the new Eventide? According to the just-released EATER 38 New England best restaurant list , it's in the running. The national food site gives the no-frills clam shack top billing next to the James Beard powerhouse on Portland's Middle Street.

