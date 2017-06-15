Herbig bill to support food pantries passes House
Volunteer Lee Perkins of Searsport is pictured at Searsport Methodist Church Food Pantry June 16. She said Good Shepherd Food Bank supplies the pantry and others in Searsport. An Act to Reduce Food Insecurity, sponsored by Rep. Erin Herbig, D-Belfast, would allow the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry to contract with Good Shepherd or a successor organization for statewide hunger relief services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Tue
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC