Herbig bill to support food pantries passes House

Volunteer Lee Perkins of Searsport is pictured at Searsport Methodist Church Food Pantry June 16. She said Good Shepherd Food Bank supplies the pantry and others in Searsport. An Act to Reduce Food Insecurity, sponsored by Rep. Erin Herbig, D-Belfast, would allow the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry to contract with Good Shepherd or a successor organization for statewide hunger relief services.

