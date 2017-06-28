Hail, lightning reported across Maine

17 hrs ago

Hail is visible on the deck of Presque Isle resident James Robinson after scattered storms across the state brought both hail and lightning throughout Tuesday, June 27, 2017. There was some damage after lightning sparked a house fire in Cushing and struck a business in Thomaston.

