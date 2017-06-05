Governor signs bill regarding new pri...

Governor signs bill regarding new primary care model

Read more: Capital Weekly

Gov. Paul LaPage signed legislation June 1 affirming that Direct Primary Care agreements do not require oversight and regulation by the Maine State Bureau of Insurance, declaring they are not insurance products, but a form of personal service contracts between doctors and patients. Maine is the first state in New England and the 23rd in the nation to enact such a law.

Chicago, IL

