Gorman Foundation awards $800,000 to Maine nonprofits
The John T. Gorman Foundation is awarding $800,000 to 48 Maine nonprofits through its annual Direct Services Grant Program. Through this support, the foundation will partner with organizations that are working to meet the immediate needs of Maine's most vulnerable people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC