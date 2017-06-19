Gorman Foundation awards $800,000 to ...

Gorman Foundation awards $800,000 to Maine nonprofits

The John T. Gorman Foundation is awarding $800,000 to 48 Maine nonprofits through its annual Direct Services Grant Program. Through this support, the foundation will partner with organizations that are working to meet the immediate needs of Maine's most vulnerable people.

