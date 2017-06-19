Fresh from the farm: Maine takes lead...

Fresh from the farm: Maine takes lead in - food sovereignty' movement

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Harbor Times Soup

Ken Robbins finishes up work Tuesday evening at River Valley Farm in Canton, which he owns with Carole Robbins, his wife. Carole Robbins said she has heard about the new food sovereignty law, but they plan to keep selling their beef the way they have been, after inspection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Tue longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May 23 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May '17 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May '17 joe 13
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC