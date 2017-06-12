Free State Park Admission for Maine Residents
AUGUSTA – Maine State Parks and Historic Sites will treat Maine residents to a free day-use admission on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18. The annual event is to encourage Maine residents to visit Maine State Parks and Historic Sites and to thank them for their continued support. "I encourage Maine residents to visit many of our State Parks and Historic Sites for free this Sunday, June 18," said Governor Paul R. LePage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC