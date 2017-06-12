Free State Park Admission for Maine Residents

AUGUSTA – Maine State Parks and Historic Sites will treat Maine residents to a free day-use admission on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18. The annual event is to encourage Maine residents to visit Maine State Parks and Historic Sites and to thank them for their continued support. "I encourage Maine residents to visit many of our State Parks and Historic Sites for free this Sunday, June 18," said Governor Paul R. LePage.

