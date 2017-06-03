Food sovereignty bill passes in Maine House, Senate

A food sovereignty law in Maine moved one step closer to reality after the state House and Senate approved a bill giving towns and communities the authority to enact ordinances regulating local food and water distribution free from state control. Speaking in favor of LD 725 during the floor debate, Rep. Don Marean, R-Hollis, said face-to-face transactions and local control is what the bill is is about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.