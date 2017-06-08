Fatal police shootings surge in Maine in 2017
Twice as many people have been fatally shot by Maine police so far this year as in all of 2016 and 2015 combined. Between Jan. 1 and June 7, 2017, eight people were killed by officers from seven different agencies between Arundel and Presque Isle, according to data provided by the Maine Attorney general's office.
