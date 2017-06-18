Escape to Maine

As you suffer through the summer heat, you're probably dreaming about someplace cooler and beautiful right now - may I suggest Maine? I was fortunate enough to visit the newly renovated Cliff House , which is perched atop 70 oceanfront acres on Bald Head Cliff on the southern coast of Maine, a few weeks back. There's still a ton of construction going on, but the newly reopened sections are in a word - amaaazing.

