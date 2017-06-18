Escape to Maine
As you suffer through the summer heat, you're probably dreaming about someplace cooler and beautiful right now - may I suggest Maine? I was fortunate enough to visit the newly renovated Cliff House , which is perched atop 70 oceanfront acres on Bald Head Cliff on the southern coast of Maine, a few weeks back. There's still a ton of construction going on, but the newly reopened sections are in a word - amaaazing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril
|12 hr
|longtail
|1
|Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a...
|Mon
|longtail
|1
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC