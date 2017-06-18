Drug Arrests Increase Statewide for Heroin and Methamphetamine
According to this study, arrests involving heroin increased by almost 50 percent from the first quarter of 2015 to the first quarter of 2016. During the same period, methamphetamine arrests increased by an astounding 190 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril
|4 hr
|longtail
|1
|Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a...
|Mon
|longtail
|1
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC