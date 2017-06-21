Drug agents seize 3 pounds of cocaine and heroin from southern Maine home
Drug enforcement agents seized nearly three pounds of cocaine and heroin/fentanyl that they say was headed for greater Brunswick and York County when they arrested four men Tuesday night in Sanford, according to a release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Nathan Frechette, 39, of Sanford, along with three men from Massachusetts, was charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug, namely cocaine, according to a release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
