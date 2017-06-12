Current & Coming
Zachary Lipman, who grew up on Slab City Road in Lincolnville, has written and illustrated three children's books. His artwork, and one of the books, may be perused through June 30 in the lobby of Rockland's branch of Camden National Bank, at the downtown corner of Main and Park streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC