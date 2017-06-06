CES, Inc. Employee Earns Accreditation
CES, Inc., a Maine-based firm of engineers, environmental scientists, and land surveyors, is pleased to announce that David Chapman has received licensure as a State of Maine Certified Geologist. Chapman has over 11 years of experience in Geology with core expertise in geoscience, site investigations, environmental compliance and well-monitoring.
Read more at Bangor Daily News.
