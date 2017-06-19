Castine Library Hosts "Maine Writers" programs
The Witherle Memorial Library has received a $1,000 grant from the Rose and Samuel Rudman Library Trust Fund through the Maine Community Center that will help to fund the library's annual Maine Writers series this summer. writers from Maine or with strong Maine ties to the library to read from and discuss their current works, talk about their writing habits or process and to answer questions from the audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
