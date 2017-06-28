Camden | $450,000
ROW access to Megunticook Lake from this 2006 contemporary cottage with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, privately nestled on wooded hillside with seasonal views of Levenseler Ridge, Camden Hills and Megunticoook Lake. Over sized deck for family, friends and outdoor entertaining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Sat
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Sidehillgouger
|19
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC