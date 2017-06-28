Bothered by the fireworks in Maine? B...

Bothered by the fireworks in Maine? Blame China

18 hrs ago

Fireworks imports from China to Maine have risen sharply this year, up nearly 60 percent in value in advance of the Fourth of July holiday. From January through April, Maine took in about $414,000 in fireworks from China.

