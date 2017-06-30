Book Launch, Talk and Signing "Philip Barter: Forever Maine"

Ellsworth Courthouse Gallery Fine Art is pleased host the launch of Philip Barter: Forever Maine by Carl Little, a new book published by Marshall Wilkes on the work and career of painter Philip Barter. The launch will be held at the gallery on Wednesday, July 12 from 4:00- 7pm, in conjunction with a solo exhibition of Barter's recent work, which runs June 21-July 20. The book launch will consist of a book signing and a talk by Philip Barter with an introduction by author Carl Little.

