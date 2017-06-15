Bid to boost high-speed internet in M...

Bid to boost high-speed internet in Maine wins wide support but slips into funding limbo

19 hrs ago

A bill designed to expand high-speed internet access in rural Maine won strong support from the Legislature but is in danger of failure after being thrust into funding limbo. The bill, LD 1399 , passed in the House and Senate this week but on Thursday afternoon was moved by the Senate to what is known as the special appropriations table.

Chicago, IL

