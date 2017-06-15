Bid to boost high-speed internet in Maine wins wide support but slips into funding limbo
A bill designed to expand high-speed internet access in rural Maine won strong support from the Legislature but is in danger of failure after being thrust into funding limbo. The bill, LD 1399 , passed in the House and Senate this week but on Thursday afternoon was moved by the Senate to what is known as the special appropriations table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC