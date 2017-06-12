Be Tick Smart: Maine CDC Names the Wi...

Be Tick Smart: Maine CDC Names the Winners of the 2017 Lyme Disease Awareness Poster Contest

AUGUSTA – The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention held the 8th annual Lyme Disease Awareness Month Poster Contest to raise awareness and knowledge about prevention against tick-borne illnesses. This year's theme was "Be Tick Smart" and called for students to illustrate at least one preventative method on the poster.

