Back home, Mainers are urging Susan C...

Back home, Mainers are urging Susan Collins to stay strong

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

As she sat at the right hand of President Trump at the White House this week, US Senator Susan Collins's prominent position on a white-hot national stage could hardly have been more conspicuous. And to hundreds of Mainers who want New England's only Senate Republican to more forcefully wield her blend of quirky independence as a bipartisan beacon, the seating chart in the executive mansion could not have been more hopeful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril Jun 28 longtail 1
News Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a... Jun 26 longtail 1
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Jun 20 longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May '17 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,841 • Total comments across all topics: 282,149,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC