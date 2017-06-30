Back home, Mainers are urging Susan Collins to stay strong
As she sat at the right hand of President Trump at the White House this week, US Senator Susan Collins's prominent position on a white-hot national stage could hardly have been more conspicuous. And to hundreds of Mainers who want New England's only Senate Republican to more forcefully wield her blend of quirky independence as a bipartisan beacon, the seating chart in the executive mansion could not have been more hopeful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
