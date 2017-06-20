Attorney General Mills satisfied with Maine standards for ruling shootings by police 'justified'
Attorney General Janet Mills said she's concerned with the dramatic rise in the number of people shot to death by Maine law enforcement officers this year but is satisfied with the standards her office uses in deciding whether fatal force was "justified." Twice as many people have been fatally shot by Maine police so far this year as in all of 2016 and 2015 combined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|7 hr
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC