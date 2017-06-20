Attorney General Mills satisfied with...

Attorney General Mills satisfied with Maine standards for ruling shootings by police 'justified'

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Attorney General Janet Mills said she's concerned with the dramatic rise in the number of people shot to death by Maine law enforcement officers this year but is satisfied with the standards her office uses in deciding whether fatal force was "justified." Twice as many people have been fatally shot by Maine police so far this year as in all of 2016 and 2015 combined.

