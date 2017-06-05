Are there tapes of Trump talking to Comey?

WASHINGTON -- A Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee called on President Donald Trump to turn over any tapes of conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, while a Democratic member of the panel said the Senate Judiciary Committee needed to launch its own investigation. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said that if such tapes exist, as Trump has hinted, he needed to provide them to the Senate panel and the special counsel investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

