Almost Sunrise' gets Maine premiere
Rockland Public Library will present the Maine premiere screening of the 2016 documentary "Almost Sunrise" Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. The screening is in collaboration with "POV," PBS' award-winning nonfiction film series. "Almost Sunrise," directed by Michael Collins, focuses two Iraq veterans, Tom Voss and Anthony Anderson, both tormented by depression for years after they returned home and pushed to the edge of suicide.
