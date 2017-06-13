AG's office denies hiding evidence, coercing witness in decades-old murder case
The Maine Attorney General's Office has asked a judge to dismiss Anthony Sanborn's claims that police and a state prosecutor acted improperly in pursuing the case that led to his 1992 murder conviction. In the state's first detailed response to the court challenge that, in April, saw Sanborn, 44, released on bail after decades behind bars, Assistant Attorney General Paul Rucha denied a number of allegations including that officials had suppressed evidence and coerced a key witness to testify in the trial over the 1989 murder of 16-year-old Jessica Briggs.
