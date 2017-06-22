After a decade of funding cuts, dozens of homes for Maine people with disabilities are shutting down

At least 24 homes that care for people with intellectual disabilities have been forced to close their doors over the last year, which displaced 69 people with disabilities, according to a recent analysis by the Maine Association for Community Service Providers. An additional 12 homes have confirmed with the association that they will be closing within the next six months, displacing about 40 more people with disabilities, for a total of 109.

