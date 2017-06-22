After a decade of funding cuts, dozen...

After a decade of funding cuts, dozens of homes for Maine people with disabilities are shutting down

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

At least 24 homes that care for people with intellectual disabilities have been forced to close their doors over the last year, which displaced 69 people with disabilities, according to a recent analysis by the Maine Association for Community Service Providers. An additional 12 homes have confirmed with the association that they will be closing within the next six months, displacing about 40 more people with disabilities, for a total of 109.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Jun 20 longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May 23 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May '17 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May '17 joe 13
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC