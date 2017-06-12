Acadia National Park trails work takes a crew with special skills
When the National Park Service needed people with special masonry skills to replace the steps on the acclaimed North Portico of the White House, the agency picked two top trail builders from Maine's national park and sent them to Washington to do the work. Jeff Chapin, crew supervisor, shows where stone steps were taken out on the Valley Trail, to be shored up and reset in the proper order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC