8,000-year-old crepes?
A few years ago, I discovered "Ployes," pancakes made from buckwheat flour. They were a staple in French Acadia , an area that then contained an eastern strip of what became Maine, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Cape Breten, Prince Edward Island and part of Quebec.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC