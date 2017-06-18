$18 Million Returned to Mainers in FYa 17

$18 Million Returned to Mainers in FY...

AUGUSTA – Treasury has returned more than $18.1 million in unclaimed property to Mainers in FY 2017. This is a new record, surpassing the old record of $16.1 million in FY 2016.

