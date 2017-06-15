15th Annual Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show
Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors' 15th annual boat and home show will be held August 11-13 in Rockland, Maine. The three-day celebration of Maine's coastal culture will, as always, reflect the focus of the award-winning magazine, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors , published in mid-coast Maine since 1987.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Tue
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC