139 Sheepscot Shore Colony RD

139 Sheepscot Shore Colony RD

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Republican Journal

Stunning contemporary located at the end of a private road in a picturesque waterfront setting. Nestled between the Lake and the River, this 10 room home has been a comfortable year-round residence but would also be perfect for weekend getaways or as a summer vacation property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Sat jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May 23 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May 20 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May '17 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May '17 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May '17 Sidehillgouger 19
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC