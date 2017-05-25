Why some Maine Democrats would shut down state government

Less than a month before statutory adjournment, legislative Democrats have threatened to shut down government if state funding for schools doesn't reach 55 percent. Fifty-two Democratic and two independent House members, along with four Democratic senators, have signed a pact to oppose any budget bill that doesn't have a "progressive and sustainable funding source to reach 55 percent of the cost of our kids' education as called for by Maine voters."

