Why some Maine Democrats would shut down state government
Less than a month before statutory adjournment, legislative Democrats have threatened to shut down government if state funding for schools doesn't reach 55 percent. Fifty-two Democratic and two independent House members, along with four Democratic senators, have signed a pact to oppose any budget bill that doesn't have a "progressive and sustainable funding source to reach 55 percent of the cost of our kids' education as called for by Maine voters."
