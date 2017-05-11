'We really, really need you': Maine f...

'We really, really need you': Maine farmers pen advice book for novice growers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

When Eliot Coleman started Four Season Farm in Harborside about 50 years ago, he had the good fortune of having Helen and Scott Nearing living on the farm next door. While most farmers just starting out don't have back-to-the-land icons as neighbors, with the recent release of the book "Letters to a Young Farmer," they can now have access to the advice and inspiration of nearly 40 prominent food and agriculture figures who wrote letters for the book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... 16 hr longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks May 3 JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Apr 24 Snowman 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC