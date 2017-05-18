Washington news
This evening the Gibbs Library Book Group will discuss "LaRose," by Louise Erdrich. This is the story of what happens after the man responsible for a child's death gives his own little boy to the dead child's parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC