United Realty is delighted to announce the sale of our dear friend,...
From left to right, Attorney Bobby Treworgy from Treworgy and Baldacci; Realtor Fran Riley, Owner of United Realty in Belfast; Mary Curtis Fairfield; Dave Dyer, and Loan Processor Linda Elliott from Maine Savings FCU. UNITED REALTY is delighted to announce the sale of our dear friend, Mary Curtis Fairfield's home to David Dyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC