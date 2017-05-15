Union to vote on pot ordinance, sligh...

Union to vote on pot ordinance, slightly higher budget in June

6 hrs ago Read more: Capital Weekly

Union voters will decide on prohibition of marijuana facilities, the new comprehensive plan, changeable signs and the budget June 19. The Ordinance Prohibiting Retail Marijuana Establishments and Retail Marijuana Social Clubs bans all marijuana facilities listed under the legalization ballot measure Mainers approved in November. That includes pot stores, social clubs, and cultivation, testing and manufacturing facilities.

