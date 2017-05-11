UNH study: Poor Maine children need e...

UNH study: Poor Maine children need early education

6 hrs ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Maine has just 837 funded Early Head Start slots but more than 8,000 poor children age 0-2 who would benefit from the early intervention, according to new research released by the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire. The research also found that nearly half of Maine's EHS enrollees participate via home visitation compared with 37.3 percent nationwide.

Chicago, IL

