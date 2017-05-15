Twentieth Maine to conduct the School if the Soldier at Fort Knox
Want to handle a musket? Sample a soldier's stew cooked on open fire? How about trying on a Union wool sack coat? If you're inclined to try Civil War reenacting, join the men and women of Co.B, 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry while we practice drill, bayonet practice, firing and camp life.
