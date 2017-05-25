Three Maine College Faculty Honored with Maine Campus Compact Donald...
On April 26th in the McKernan Hospitality Center at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland Maine, three Maine faculty members were honored for making public service an integral part of their teaching. The Donald Harward Faculty Award for Service-Learning Excellence recognizes Maine faculty who integrate community or public service into their curriculum and who work to institutionalize service-learning.
