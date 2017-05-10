Thomas College gets $5.3 million gift to boost Central Maine businesses
Thomas College has received a $5.3 million gift aimed at sparking new businesses and bolstering existing ones across Central Maine. The small business and liberal arts college on Wednesday announced the donation from the Harold Alfond Foundation, the largest in the school's history, which will help create the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation .
