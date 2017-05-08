This year's Top Gun Pitchoff will take place at the Center for Maine...
This year's Top Gun Pitchoff will take place at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., Rockland, May 24 at 5 p.m. Entrepreneurs from the region will present their pitches before a panel of judges. The two top winners will go on to present their ideas at the statewide Top Gun Showcase in Portland June 7, competing for a $10,000 prize.
