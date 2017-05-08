This year's Top Gun Pitchoff will take place at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., Rockland, May 24 at 5 p.m. Entrepreneurs from the region will present their pitches before a panel of judges. The two top winners will go on to present their ideas at the statewide Top Gun Showcase in Portland June 7, competing for a $10,000 prize.

