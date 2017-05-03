These Maine men gather to challenge cultural norms, consider their role in society
Maine Coast Men, a group aimed at building camaraderie, conversation and relationships among men, will hold its yearly spring retreat this coming weekend, May 5-7, at Camp Tanglewood in Lincolnville. Late registrations are open at $100 and men who have not registered may come on Saturday for $30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|8 hr
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|8 hr
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|15 hr
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC