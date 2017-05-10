There's no doubt Maine has unspent federal cash. The fight is over how to use it.
As of June 30, 2015, Maine had built up a $110 million balance in its Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program after spending progressively less on benefits since 2012. AUGUSTA, Maine - House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, this week unveiled her wide-ranging Leveraging Investments in Families Today bill, which aims to expand and enhance social service programs with federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families block grant money that she says has gone unspent .
